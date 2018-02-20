Kesha Undergoing Knee Surgery For Torn ACL, Postpones Tour Dates

Kesha won't be hitting the stage for a few months.

The 30-year-old pop star is postponing her March and April tour dates in Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and Japan after injuring herself at a concert in Dubai earlier this month.

Kesha suffered an ACL tear in her knee, and a rep for the singer tells ET that she will undergo surgery on Tuesday, "with rehabilitation to commence as soon as possible so she can hit the road this summer on her co-headlining North American tour with Macklemore, The Adventures of Kesha and Macklemore."

"It's my biggest joy in life to share my music with my fans all over the world, but I have to follow my doctors orders and undergo surgery so I can get ready to give it my all on my summer tour and beyond," Kesha said in a statement to her fans. "Moving these dates is making me sick with sadness, but I tried to will this injury away and unfortunately it didn't work. I love you all and I'll work every single day, as hard as I can, to recover and get back on stage as soon as possible. I'm so sorry and sending love always."

The GRAMMY nominee also posted a message on her social media accounts, insisting that she was "heartbroken" to have to reschedule the shows.

The "Woman" singer was to begin touring on March 25 in Brendale, Australia, and end on April 20 in Osaka, Japan. Ticket-holders for all countries are encouraged to hold onto their tickets and stay tuned for further information about rescheduled dates, which will be announced in the near future.

However, Kesha's scheduled appearance at the Byron Bay Bluesfest will not be able to be rescheduled.

At this year's GRAMMYs, Kesha brought down the house when she joined Cyndi Lauper, Camila Cabello, Julia Michaels, Andra Day and Bebe Rexha for an emotional performance of her ballad, "Praying."

