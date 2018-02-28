Kevin Smith 'Feeling Good' As He Returns Home From the Hospital After Massive Heart Attack

Kevin Smith is back home from the hospital and "feeling good" following his near-fatal heart attack Sunday evening.

The Clerks director took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a smiling selfie from his house and to update his fans on how he's feeling after undergoing surgery to clear a massive blockage in his left anterior descending artery.

"Home again, home again, jiggety-jig! Home is where the heart is and the heart is feeling good!" the 47-year-old actor-writer wrote. "It’s actually getting more blood flow and oxygen than it has in a long time. So I am ALERT, to say the least!"

Smith also made sure to share his appreciation for everyone who sent him their love and support during this difficult time.

"Thank you all for the kind words you took the time to write to me about what my work has meant to you," the celebrated indie director shared. "In the last two days, I've read some breathtaking sentiments that have profoundly touched me. It honestly means the world under normal circumstances, but after Sunday night? Everything means so much more, obviously."

Smith also made sure to give a shout out to Chris Pratt, writing, "Special thanks to @prattprattpratt for the prayers."

Pratt took heat from some Twitter users after he sending Smith some words of support after the heart attack, tweeting, "I have loved you since Clerks and I’m praying my ass off for you."

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn defended Pratt's kind message, and even Smith dismissed the negativity in a Facebook Live video he posted on Tuesday, calling Pratt "one of my favorite actors on the planet"

"Thanks to Chris Pratt. How sweet was that?" Smith said. "Star-Lord is praying for me!"

During his funny, touching Facebook Live, which he filmed from his hospital room at the Glendale Adventist Medical Center, Smith opened up about the moments leading up to his heart attack, and the outpouring of kindness he received following his successful surgery.

Greetings from Glendale Adventist Hospital! Posted by Kevin Smith on Tuesday, February 27, 2018

"I remember reading kind things from people who normally don't say kind things about me or my career, and I was like, 'This is what it's gonna be like when I die one day, hopefully. People will say nice things,'" the Yoga Hosers creator shared. "And I realized that as long as I keep my nose clean from now until the end… they might be kind at the end."

In his first post home from the hospital, Smith also revealed that he's now a vegetarian. This is just one of many lifestyle changes he said he's going to make following his near-death experience on Facebook. The director -- who has lost around 90 pounds over the last seven years -- said he's going to be taking a lot of pills, including blood thinners and beta-blockers, and will have to see a cardiologist regularly.

A rep for the filmmaker tells ET that Smith "is expected to make a full recovery."

Additional reporting by Lauren Sanchez.

