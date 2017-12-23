Khloe Kardashian Is All Smiles After Pregnancy Announcement -- See the Pic!

Khloe Kardashian is glowing!

The 33-year-old reality star was all smiles as she touched down at Los Angeles International Airport on Saturday, stepping out for the first time since announcing her pregnancy.

Though Kardashian had no problem showing off her burgeoning belly on Instagram, she covered up her bump at the airport in a baggy black sweatshirt. The Good American designer accessorized her look with a black jacket, matching leggings and gray sneakers.

Kardashian confirmed she and Tristan Thompson are expecting their first child together in an Instagram post on Wednesday, nearly three months after ET learned the couple will welcome a baby boy.

"My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby!" she wrote in an emotional message to fans. "I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient."

