Khloe Kardashian and 'Daddy' Tristan Thompson Go Full 'Game of Thrones' for Halloween, Win Costume Contest
The Mother of Dragons has found her baby “daddy”! Khloe Kardashian and her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, were in it to win it on Monday night, attending a Halloween party as Khaleesi and Khal Drogo from Game of the Thrones.
The pair went all-out in their costumes, with Khloe, 33, rocking a leather look wrapped in fur with her blonde locks down and wavy. She expertly hid her baby bump underneath the layers of fabric.
Tristan, on the other hand, showed off lots of skin, going shirtless with lace-up sandals and Khal Drogo’s signature ensemble. He also rocked a lengthy beard and long black hair. He even went so far as to add in a makeup scar over his eyebrow.
The pair had a blast with friends at the party, dancing the night away. In one Snapchat clip, Khloe gave her man a kiss and a playful lick.
The pregnant star also shared a clip of the 26-year-old NBA star dancing, writing, “That’s daddy.”
In the end, their hard work paid off as they were awarded the “Best Couple’s Costume” award for the night.
And though her Halloween costume definition slayed, Khloe is getting much more attention for her newest accessory – her baby bump! The reality star has been spotted out several times in NYC showing the first signs of her future baby boy.
