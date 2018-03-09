Khloe Kardashian Shares Her Secrets to Looking 'Thin AF' in Photos

Khloe Kardashian is teaching her fans how they too can be picture perfect.

On Friday, the 33-year-old pregnant reality star shared her "hacks to look thin AF in pics" with subscribers of her app.

"Dolls, you know I've never met a filter I didn't like and I don't hate on Photoshop, but there are even more stealth ways to look like you have a sick bod in pics," Khloe writes. "My tips really work, too! Study up below and get ready for your Insta comments to blow the f**k up, lol!"

The mom to be's first tip is to know your angles. "Only allow your photographer to shoot from above. It's the only flattering angle," she insists. "If they shoot from beneath, you might as well have had like ten cheat days in a row!"

Her second secret revolves around the wardrobe. "Wear black or vertical stripes. Avoid horizontal stripes and prints if you plan to be within a mile of a camera," she notes. "They add instant bulk."

Finally, Khloe advises to work your body to get the perfect pic. "Make your arms and shoulders werk," she declares. "Hands on hips. Bonus points if you angle sideways and use your camera-facing arm. Shoulders back and away from ears. Always."

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star definitely knows what she's talking about as was evident when she posted a pic of her 8-month baby bump last week.

While Khloe is all for offering up tips and tricks for snapping the best photo, she has still found herself being slammed on social media by some of her followers for working out while pregnant.

"It's bizarre to me that people don't want me to be happy and stay healthy and fit," Khloe shared with ET. "My doctor wants me to work out everyday if I could, so I'm doing doctor's orders and I feel good."

"Whatever you do before you're pregnant, you're allowed to continue, and they say it leads for a better delivery," she added. "I feel great, and I would feel horrible if I was just sitting around, overeating all day... I don't have swollen feet, I don't have a lot of these things because I'm staying so active right now. So, as long as I can, I want to keep that up."

Here's more of ET's exclusive interview with Khloe:

