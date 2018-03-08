Khloe Kardashian Admits to Giving Into Her Pregnancy Cravings

It feels good to give in!

Khloe Kardashian is getting ready to welcome her first baby in the coming months and has finally given in to all her pregnancy cravings.

"I've been eating like a beast and I don't like it, LOL," the 33-year-old expecting mother wrote on her app and website on Thursday. "In my second trimester, I was giving in to my cravings in moderation -- but now in my third, I just don't have the self-control I used to have."

"Like it seriously all went out the window in my eighth month!" she continued. "But I'm not sweating it because I'll get back on track."

Just last month, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reality star had asked for pregnancy craving advice on social media, asking her sister, Kim Kardashian West, for help.

Khloe seemed to be indulging in her food wants while in Tokyo, Japan, last week, where she satisfied her noodle cravings in the best way possible.

Khloe and her boyfriend, Cleveland Cavaliers NBA star Tristan Thompson, are expecting their first child together, a baby girl, really soon. ET caught up with Khloe's mom, Kris Jenner, on Wednesday, where she dished on her daughter's two nurseries.

"We got a lot of stuff today. It was a really productive day," Kris shared. "Khloe's really excited and setting up two nurseries, one in Cleveland and one in Los Angeles, so it was great fun running around picking stuff out."

Find out how else the family is preparing for the arrival of Khloe's little girl in the video below.

