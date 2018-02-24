Khloe Kardashian Asks for Sister Kim's Help Managing Her Pregnancy Cravings

Khloe Kardashian has some interesting cravings!

The pregnant reality star took to Twitter on Friday to seek advice on her wild cravings, as she gets closer to welcoming her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

"I feel like I need Spaghetti and I think I want a side of strawberries and whip cream LOL is this normal," Kardashian asked fans, only to change her mind just minutes later.

"I think I change my mind LOL I just saw these pancakes on my feed and I feel like I must have them. But I want these exact pancakes," she insisted.

Kardashian then went from craving breakfast to dessert, replying to a fan, "Oh my god now I want a fucking ice cream sandwich." And while her followers were quick to chime in with their own cravings, it seems all the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wanted was a little input from her older sister, Kim.

"When it comes to food, my sister Kim, always has my back. Her and I can chow down at all times," she wrote. "Keeks where you at?!"

Cravings isn't the only thing Kardashian is seeking her sisters' advice on. In a new post on her website and app on Friday, she revealed that she's looked to her sisters for help with her maternity style.

