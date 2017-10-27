Khloé Kardashian’s NBA Star Boyfriend Tristan Thompson Admits He Listens to Taylor Swift Before Games

Before he hits the court, Tristan Thompson likes to shake it off to a little "Shake It Off."

Khloé Kardashian’s Cleveland Cavaliers player boyfriend -- and co-parent-to-be -- opened up about his pre-game music on MTV's TRL on Thursday, admitting his affinity for the songs by a pop star who is not exactly on the best terms with Khloé's sister and brother-in-law, Kim and Kanye West -- Taylor Swift.

“I love hip-hop and rap to get me going," he shared, while noting, "I gotta be able to calm myself down [before games], all the anxiety and all the stress. I gotta be able to relax."