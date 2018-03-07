Kim Kardashian and Madonna Talk Longtime Friendship and Beauty Secrets at Private Event

It was a beauty night to remember!



Madonna and Kim Kardashian sat down to chat about their beauty brands, MDNA SKIN and KKW BEAUTY, respectively, in a conversation moderated by Kandee Johnson at Los Angeles' YouTube Space on Tuesday.



Rose champagne was served as footage of Madonna played on a huge screen in front of the intimate room of a select few journalists and influencers.



Then the ladies stepped on stage, with Madonna, 59, in a velvet bustier and tuxedo, which she vamped up with fishnets and patent leather pumps. The mom of six accessorized with a diamond grill in her teeth as well as ice on every finger and layers of diamond cross necklaces.



As for Kim, her recently dyed pink hair was ironed pin straight, and she just had a whisper of the hue left. The 37-year-old reality star paired a black bra top and body-hugging midi-length skirt with pale blue satin pumps for the appearance.

Once the event began, the pair dished on their long history together, which started when Kim was just a kid.

"She, at a time period in her life, moved in with her manager, who happened to be our next door neighbor growing up," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star said of Madonna. "So, Kourtney [Kardashian] and I would walk... and we would see Madonna."



"I remember so vividly... and she just walked in and was like, 'Girls, you know what? I'm over these bracelets. And gave us these black rubber bracelets," she continued.

From sharing accessories to beauty tips, the two got candid about the beauty advice they dish out to their famous pals.

"I love giving advice. People always come to me," Kim, 37, admitted. "I love analyzing someone's face and going with them to a doctor and [being] like, 'Wait, a little botox here and little here.'"



"People write me -- I will not say who -- but people in the business, people that I've never even met before, and they'll text me and they'll be like, 'Hey this is so and so. I'm going to send you pictures and tell me what you think I should do,'" she added.

As for Madonna's tricks, she noted that she's "obsessed" with spraying water on herself -- and she and Kim even sprayed themselves with rose spray from the MDNA line throughout that part of the conversation!



"I feel like I if I spray water, I'll have more energy," the 59-year-old singer explained, also noting that she feels it's important to "stay out of the sun."

Madonna also got candid about her morning beauty routine, dishing, "I sleep on my face, so I wake up with puffy eyes... When I wake up, my eyes look like small planets, so I created these eye masks that are filled with eye serum, and I cannot speak to anybody until my eyes are not planets."



Before jetting off with her mom, Kris Jenner, Kim took to Twitter to share two selfies with Madonna from the evening, including one of them rocking pink mouse ears (thanks to a filter, natch).

Even Kandee couldn't believe that she got to be on stage with the two icons.

"If I told myself 10 years ago that I’d be doing something with @KimKardashian AND @Madonna in the future....I never would’ve believed it!" she tweeted just ahead of the event. "You DO NOT KNOW the amazing surprises & incredible things up ahead in your life too! I NEVER would’ve believed this!"

If I told myself 10 years ago that I’d be doing something with @KimKardashian AND @Madonna in the future....I never would’ve believed it! You DO NOT KNOW the amazing surprises & incredible things up ahead in your life too! I NEVER would’ve believed this! — Kandee Johnson (@kandeejohnson) March 7, 2018

On Monday, Madonna hinted at an upcoming collaboration between her and Kim, captioning a photo of the two during her Oscar party the night before, “Eating paper with Kim. A foreshadowing of things to come. #beauty #skincare #workinggirls #oscar #fun #mdnaskin #thermalwaters #holywater.”

And collab they did!



Reporting by Marisa Runyon.

