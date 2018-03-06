Kim Kardashian Poses With Madonna: ‘A Foreshadowing of Things to Come’

Is an exciting collaboration in the works? Madonna took to social media on Monday night to share some photos of her Oscars after party. But it was one shot with Kim Kardashian that got fans talking.

“Eating paper with Kim,” she captioned the pic of the two ladies standing next to one another in a photo booth. “A foreshadowing of things to come. #beauty #skincare #workinggirls #oscar #fun #mdnaskin #thermalwaters #holywater.”

In the shot, Kim kept her new pink locks and sported a fitted black long-sleeved dress. The caption seemed to be implying that Madonna’s MDNA Skincare line would be teaming up with the KKW Beauty founder, though Kim didn’t comment or share any posts herself.

The two also had an epic pose with rapper Cardi B, which Madonna captioned, “Gang-Gang.”

Madonna seemed to enjoy her bash, rocking a black latex bodysuit and matching hat. She shared a clip of herself dancing, writing, “Throwing a [lit] party is hard work but can’t a girl have fun too??!! #oscars2018.”

Madonna isn’t the only star who enjoys palling around with Kim. Olivia Munn opened up to ET at the Vanity Fair Oscars after party on Sunday about how much she values the reality star’s advice.

“I’m so proud of everything that’s she’s done. She's a really, really good human being," Munn told ET. "Honestly, out of all of my girlfriends she is the most knowledgeable. If you want to know about anything, she’s the girl. Truly."

For more from the exclusive interview, including how Kim advised Munn to freeze her eggs, watch the clip below!

RELATED CONTENT:

Kim Kardashian Introduces Her Surrogate to Her Family on ‘KUWTK’ Season Finale: Watch!

Olivia Munn Reveals Kim Kardashian Advised Her to Freeze Her Eggs (Exclusive)

Kim Kardashian Producing New Celebrity Kids Prank Show Inspired by Her Family Antics

Related Gallery