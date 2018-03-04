Olivia Munn Reveals Kim Kardashian Advised Her to Freeze Her Eggs (Exclusive)

Olivia Munn is opening up about how Kim Kardashian West helped her freeze her eggs!

"Kim and I have been friends for a long time. A really long time," the 37-year-old actress spilled to ET at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party on Sunday.

"I’m so proud of everything that’s she’s done. She's a really, really good human being," Munn continued. "Honestly, out of all of my girlfriends she is the most knowledgeable. If you want to know about anything, she’s the girl. Truly."

In fact, Munn revealed that "years ago" she asked the mother of three for some advice on how to freeze her eggs, and Kardashian West was quick to offer her a full arsenal of information.

"I wanted to freeze my eggs and I hit her up and she broke down everything about it," Munn revealed. "She broke it down, and I went to her doctors."

Munn admitted that she was originally "debating" about whether or not she wanted to freeze her eggs, but she ultimately decided to do so.

"I was like, ‘Well, there’s no reason to, but I wanted to.' I think every woman should, honestly," she said. "Later on, when women are going through in vitro it's hard because you are just scrambling to get some eggs. I was able to just store a ton."

So has Munn met Kardashian West's new baby girl, Chicago? "No, not yet," she answered. "I’ve been traveling and busy. I'm going to try to find her this week."

