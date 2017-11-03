Kim Kardashian Gives Best Interview Ever Thanks to Superfan Jennifer Lawrence: Top 5 Moments!

As if Jennifer Lawrence wasn’t relatable enough, on Thursday night she fangirled all over Kim Kardashian as a guest host on Jimmy Kimmel Live! In the process, the Oscar winner, 27, managed to get the juiciest interview the 37-year-old reality star has ever given.

The perfectly contoured back and forth lasted for almost 20 glorious minutes, and probably had Kimmel considering retirement (like, seriously, can get J.Law her own talk show stat?).

From Kanye West’s worst habits to Lawrence’s drunken, naked antics inside Kim’s closet, here were the Top 5 best moments (but really you should just watch the whole thing):