Kim Kardashian Introduces Her Surrogate to Her Family on ‘KUWTK’ Season Finale: Watch!

Kim Kardashian opened up about her decision to have a third child via surrogate and introduced her surrogate, Lorena, to her famous family during Sunday’s season finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Almost all of the family turned up to meet Lorena, whose face was kept off-camera throughout the entirety of the video to protect her privacy.

“I like being pregnant. I know it sounds really weird. The pregnancy itself, you know, it just feels natural, like I’m supposed to do it,” Lorena told the Kardashian-Jenners.

She also chatted with both Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian, with Kylie showing off her baby bump in a rare moment on the show and explaining that they were due only a month apart.

In a side interview following the meeting, Kim opened up about the journey to welcome her daughter, Chicago.

“I didn’t really know what to expect because I don’t really know anyone that’s gone through this,” she explained. “It was definitely not as easy as I thought it would be emotionally, but it’s so worth it and our surrogate is such a nice person. My family absolutely loves her and I’m just so grateful.”

While the episode was airing, Kim tweeted, “I was so excited for my family to meet my surrogate. She’s the best!”

Kim and her husband, Kanye West, welcomed Chicago in mid-January. Prior to her daughter’s arrival, she opened up to ET’s Keltie Knight about her surrogacy decision.

“Anyone that says or thinks it is just the easy way out is just completely wrong. I think it is so much harder to go through it this way, because you are not really in control,” Kim said at the time. “And, you know, obviously you pick someone that you completely trust and that you have a good bond and relationship with, but it is still ... knowing that I was able to carry my first two babies and not, you know, my baby now, it's hard for me. So, it's definitely a harder experience than I anticipated just in the control area."

In the season finale, Kim’s younger sister, Khloe Kardashian, also learned that she’s having a baby girl – an announcement that shocked her.

For more from the reveal, watch the clip below!

