Kim Kardashian Shares Regret Over Her 'Horrendous' 'Drew Barrymore' Eyebrow Phase -- See the Pic!

Kim Kardashian would prefer that some photos never see the light of day -- and this is one of them.

The 37-year-old reality star's mom, Kris Jenner, shared what she thought was an adorable throwback pic of herself with Kardashian, Kendall and Kylie Jenner in 1997 -- only to get hilariously called out by Kardashian for choosing a 'horrendous' photo of her.

"#us 1997 throwback....the best memories #proudmama," Jenner wrote alongside the pic, which showed a 17-year-old Kardashian huddled behind her, sporting pencil-thin eyebrows.

"I look horrendous! I was obsessed with Drew Barrymore and her thin eyebrows!" Kardashian commented. "And I discovered glitter bronze shadow."

In a November interview with ET, Kardashian opened up about another beauty regret: getting a vampire facial while pregnant with her first child, North.

"[I found out] I was pregnant a couple days before, and I didn't tell anyone and we were filming. So I get there, and they said, 'Take a Vicodin and numbing cream,'" she recalled of the procedure, which uses your own blood to stimulate healthy activity in stem cells. "I couldn't do either, and I said, 'Oh no, I don't want numbing cream.'"

"They thought I was such a champ, and I can't believe I went through with it," Kardashian shared. "I do regret not saying, 'I am not going to do this right now.' That was probably the most painful thing I ever did."

