Kim Kardashian West Goes After Yeezy Critics on Twitter

Kim Kardashian West was very mad on Tuesday, taking to Twitter to dispel rumors about the upcoming Yeezy Season 7 line and push back at haters.

The offending tweet came from the popular "Yeezy Mafia" Twitter fan account, which is well-known for getting the scoop on upcoming Yeezy news. Earlier on Tuesday, the account tweeted that Yeezy buyers were somehow invited to an empty showroom and that "there won't be any apparel or accessories for SEASON 7 as Kanye West couldn't do what he wanted to achieve with this collection."

Kim let loose on Twitter, however, saying their information was false and hinting that she "made calls" in response to the tweet.

"How can a verified account represent Yeezy with false information," she wrote. "You do NOT work for Yeezy and NOT affiliated. How are you gonna believe an account that posts fake color ways 😂😂😂."

The 37-year-old reality star followed up explaining the showroom incident and showing off several Season 7 looks.

"Season 6 was genius," she tweeted. "All of my Japan looks are season 7 & will be online soon. Yeezy does not play by fashion rules. The show room was strictly shoes & always intended for that."

The tweetstorm worked, as Yeezy Mafia apologized and deleted the original tweet.

"Apologize for saying showroom was empty, it wasn’t, there was boots," they wrote. "But they were already there and already ordered at the Season 7 showroom in Milan a month ago. We didn’t use the correct words so sorry for that."

Kim showed off many of the looks she was referring to on a recent trip to Japan with sisters Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian. She has been a vocal supporter and defender of husband Kanye West's fashion line, unafraid to promote Yeezy outfits or put critics on blast.



In fact, she posted several Season 7 looks on Instagram this week, mostly from her trip to Japan.

And if you had any doubts about her thoughts on Yeezy Season 7, she finished her Twitter tirade with some good old-fashioned Kanye-style hyperbole.

"YEEZY HAS ITS OWN UNIVERSE #SEASON7," she wrote.

