Kim Kardashian West Parts Ways With Longtime Assistant, Source Says They 'Remain Friends'

Kim Kardashian West is saying farewell to her longtime assistant, Stephanie Shepherd, a source tells ET.

“Stephanie was promoted from assistant to COO this year, but they both quickly realized that the new role and responsibilities were not the right fit for Stephanie to take on,” the source says. “Kim and Stephanie made the decision to part ways amicably and remain friends.”

Shepherd has spent some time with Kardashian since they professionally parted ways.

“She was most recently at Kim’s birthday dinner, which was attended by 20 of her closest friends and family,” the source added.