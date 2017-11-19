Kim Kardashian West Parts Ways With Longtime Assistant, Source Says They 'Remain Friends'
Kim Kardashian West is saying farewell to her longtime assistant, Stephanie Shepherd, a source tells ET.
“Stephanie was promoted from assistant to COO this year, but they both quickly realized that the new role and responsibilities were not the right fit for Stephanie to take on,” the source says. “Kim and Stephanie made the decision to part ways amicably and remain friends.”
Shepherd has spent some time with Kardashian since they professionally parted ways.
“She was most recently at Kim’s birthday dinner, which was attended by 20 of her closest friends and family,” the source added.
ET has reached out to Kardashian's rep for comment.
Meanwhile, Kardashian is preparing for baby number 3 via a surrogate. In an exclusive interview with ET, she opened up about her surrogacy experience so far, and confessed that it has been difficult at times.
"You know, it is really different," she confided. "Anyone that says or thinks it is just the easy way out is just completely wrong. I think it is so much harder to go through it this way, because you are not really in control. And, you know, obviously you pick someone that you completely trust and that you have a good bond and relationship with, but it is still ... knowing that I was able to carry my first two babies and not, you know, my baby now, it's hard for me. So, it's definitely a harder experience than I anticipated just in the control area."
Reporting by Brendon Geoffrion.