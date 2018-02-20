Kourtney Kardashian Reveals She Weighs 98 Pounds on 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians'

Kourtney Kardashian isn't shy about announcing her weight.

In a deleted scene from the latest episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the 38-year-old reality star announces she weighs less than 100 pounds -- 98 to be exact. Kourtney's weight comes up during a conversation with sister Khloe Kardashian and friend Simon Gebrelul in the kitchen, when Kourtney shakes up her salad and talks about going out for a run in the heat. After Kourtney says she had to go inside because she was "scared to melt," Khloe tells Simon, "You know she's 97 pounds?"

Kourtney then quickly corrects her.

“Guess what? I gained a pound,” Kourtney says. “I’m 98, since yesterday to today.”

She also reveals she weighs only 36 pounds more than her eldest child, 8-year-old Mason.

“You know Mason is 62 [pounds]?” she shares.

Of course, the 5'0" tall mother of three hasn't been shy about showing off her fit physique on social media. Last month, she posed in various bikinis during her glam vacation in Mexico.

And she's not the only Kardashian who isn't afraid to discuss her famous body. Earlier this month, Kim Kardashian West revealed on her app that she has a 24-inch waist for the first time ever in her life.

