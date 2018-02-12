Kim Kardashian Reveals She Has a 24-Inch Waist for First Time Ever

1, and 2, and 3, and 4, and get them sit ups right!

Although we'd love to believe Kim Kardashian West is just following husband Kanye West's "New Workout Plan," whatever she's actually doing, it's working. The 37-year-old reality star took to her app on Monday, revealing that she has a super slim, 24-inch waist for the first time ever.

"My waist, guess how much it is?" the mother of three exclaimed in a video that was shot during her first book club meeting with Chrissy Teigen, Jen Atkin and Kourtney Kardashian. "Twenty-four. Yeah, it's never been 24 ever in my life. My hips are 39."

Kourtney chimed in, telling Kim that she couldn't "take her hips seriously," because her "waist is so small," while her "hips are so big."

Kim, who just welcomed her third child, daughter Chicago "Chi" West, via surrogate last month, hasn't been shy about showing off her tiny toned waist as of late while out and about in Los Angeles, in pictures posted to her various social media accounts and in sexy, topless selfies, including one snapped by her 4-year-old daughter, North.

But as confident as she may seem now, the Selfish author still has her fair share of insecurities. Earlier this month, she revealed via her app that she "wasn't happy" with the stretch marks that developed on her breasts after breastfeeding North.

"I had the area Coolbeam lasered by Dr. Ourian. It made SUCH a difference," she explained. "The Coolbeam lasers are the best for removing scars, stretch marks and skin imperfections. They treat stretch marks by resurfacing the top layer of skin, which increases collagen regeneration. The best part is that there's very little pain and downtime!"

"I was really scared that it would hurt, but it wasn’t bad at all," she continued. "Afterward, I was SO excited to see the effects on my skin."

