Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Shorter New 'Do -- See the Look!
Kourtney Kardashian has a stylish new hairdo.
The 38-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Friday to show off her shorter locks. In the pic, Kardashian is wearing a tiny white crop top and jeans while holding up her iPhone with a case that features the famous image of her sister, Kim, crying.
"Don’t worry, I ordered a new phone case last night," Kardashian captioned her pic.
WATCH: 'KUWTK': Kourtney Kardashian Reveals What First Attracted Her to Younes Bendjima
Most recently the mother of three was sporting lush waist-length locks, but we're loving this fresh new look.
WATCH: Scott Disick Calls 'Bulls**t' on Kourtney Kardashian's Reason For Why He Wasn't Invited to Khloe's Birthday
Last month, Kourtney, along with younger sis Kendall Jenner, appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and kept coy about Kylie and Khloe's pregnancy rumors.
Watch more in the video below.