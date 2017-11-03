Kris Jenner and Ellen DeGeneres Hilariously Prank Cashier at 99 Cents Store -- Watch!
Kris Jenner has a great sense of humor!
During an appearance on Ellen's Show Me More Show, the Kardashian matriarch pranked a cashier at a 99 Cents Only Store in Burbank, California, while Ellen DeGeneres whispered what to say through an earpiece.
"Hi! I'm Kris Jenner. I'm a big celebrity," was the first thing that the talk show host makes the 61-year-old reality star say as she walked up to the cashier.
DeGeneres then makes Jenner ask how much a coconut is, how much a pack of razors is, and to let the lady know that she shaves her back. As things start to get awkward, DeGeneres tells the momager to hysterically laugh and tell the employee, "Mommy's broke, but you know what? Too blessed to be stressed."
By the end of the prank, Jenner also does a silly finger dance, puts on a robe and distracts customers before revealing that she's on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
During her sit-down interview with the host on Friday, Jenner also played coy when asked about daughters Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian's pregnancies.
"You have lots of pregnant children right now. You do. You have a whole bunch of them," DeGeneres said.
"I can feel where this is going. She’s trying to trick me into confirming pregnancies," Jenner said, laughing.
Unfortunately, the talk show host couldn't get any confirmation out of Jenner.
