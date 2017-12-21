Kris Jenner Is 'Beyond Excited' About Khloe Kardashian’s Pregnancy

Kris Jenner couldn't be more thrilled about Khloe Kardashian's pregnancy.

The 62-year-old momager took to Instagram on Thursday to share her excitement over her daughter's baby news, writing, "God is so good!! I am beyond excited! What a blessing!!!!!!! ❤️" alongside a photo of Kardashian's burgeoning belly.

ET learned that Kardashian was expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson in September, but the 32-year-old reality star didn't confirm the news until Wednesday, when she shared her bumpin' photo.

"My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby!" she wrote in an emotional post on Instagram. "I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient."

Though the Kardashian family remained mum on the news all through the fall, Jenner told ET in October that she was "over the moon" for her daughter.

"We love Tristan so much and she's so happy and she's been through so much," she shared. "Just seeing her be able to do something so creative with [her denim line] Good American -- that's her passion. On top of it, to be in such a great place in her personal life is amazing. She's really happy."

"She lives most of the time now in Cleveland, so that's interesting, because she's not around every day," she added.

