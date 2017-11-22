Kris Jenner Goes Undercover to Do Her Holiday Shopping With Jonathan Cheban -- See Their Wacky Looks!

Nothing is going to stop Kris Jenner from getting her holiday shopping done, thanks to Jonathan Cheban.

The famous momager finds the ultimate solution to being sidetracked by fans while on the go in a hilarious new clip from Keeping Up With the Kardashians' upcoming "A Very Kardashian Holiday."

"In recent years, it's become a little more challenging to go shopping, to say the least, because you start to get recognized, and the minute you take a selfie with someone, everyone wants a selfie, and I get distracted, and I can't get my shopping done," Jenner explains in the promo, while trying on a "Planet of the Apes"-style disguise.

"Leave it to Jonathan, he thinks it would be a really good idea for us to go in disguise. It's the perfect solution to not really being able to concentrate and focus on our Christmas list," she reasons, before showing off her undercover look while FaceTiming with an unimpressed Kim Kardashian West.

