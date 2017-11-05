Kris Jenner Turns 62: See Kim, Khloe and Kourtney's Sweet Birthday Messages!

Kris Jenner is only getting better with age.

The Kardashian matriarch turned 62 on Sunday, and received a few adorable shout-outs from her famous daughters.

Kim Instagrammed a photo of the two in matching blonde 'dos, calling Kris her "best friend."

"Happy Birthday to my best friend @krisjenner. Couldn’t have asked for a better mom!" Kim wrote. "Literally don’t know how you do it and manage us all and be the best grandma and have the best outlook on life! I’m so grateful for you!!! Love you so much!"

