Kris Jenner Turns 62: See Kim, Khloe and Kourtney's Sweet Birthday Messages!
Kris Jenner is only getting better with age.
The Kardashian matriarch turned 62 on Sunday, and received a few adorable shout-outs from her famous daughters.
Kim Instagrammed a photo of the two in matching blonde 'dos, calling Kris her "best friend."
"Happy Birthday to my best friend @krisjenner. Couldn’t have asked for a better mom!" Kim wrote. "Literally don’t know how you do it and manage us all and be the best grandma and have the best outlook on life! I’m so grateful for you!!! Love you so much!"
Khloe also shared a few fierce photos of Kris.
"Happy birthday mama!! You truly are a super hero in my eyes," Khloe wrote. "Everything that you do, all the people you take care of and make sure are ok daily, the boss moves you make! I can't fathom how you do it all and still manage to look so f**king fabulous! If I get to be an ounce of who you are then I will be proud of myself!! I love you madly mom! Today and everyday you are Queen of the world ❤️ bring on the martinis."
Meanwhile, Kourtney shared a photo of Kris clearly living her best life in a bikini.
"Happy Birthday to my beautiful mother who is the perfect example of what it means to be living life to the fullest," she wrote. "You take each moment and make it a memory. Thank you for teaching me and my sisters how to be the women that we are today and the true value of family. With all my heart, love you madly."
Kris thanked her fans for all their birthday messages on her big day, and teased Sunday night's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, in which she visits Cleveland, Ohio. Kris traveled to Cleveland to see Khloe and her boyfriend Tristan Thompson, who plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers.
"Thank you for all of your sweet and thoughtful birthday messages!! ❤Wishing all of you a beautiful Sunday," Kris Instagrammed. "Can't wait to celebrate with a brand new episode of #KUWTK tonight!! This week, I'm visiting @khloekardashian in Cleveland! ❤ #family #love."
ET spoke to Kris last month, when she gushed about Thompson, and revealed that Khloe now lives most of the time in Cleveland.
