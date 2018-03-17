Kris Jenner Wishes Rob Kardashian a Happy Birthday With Sweet Collage

Happy birthday, Rob Kardashian!

Kris Jenner's only son turned 31 on Saturday, and she couldn't help but celebrate with a sweet collage of photos.

"Happy birthday #robkardashian!! You are the most wonderful son a mom could ever ask for and I thank God for you every day!" Kris wrote alongside the pics, which feature moments from Rob's childhood, a more recent birthday, and a shot of Kris and Rob with his daughter, Dream.

"It brings me so much joy to see the incredible father you have become. I am so proud of you!!" she continued. "Love, Mommy x #HappyBirthdayRob #ProudMama."

Rob didn't just get a shout out on Instagram for his big day. As Kourtney Kardashian showed off on her Instagram Story, the reality star was treated to a huge display of balloons reading "Happy birthday Rob."

Instagram

Kendall Jenner also celebrated her big brother, sharing a throwback pic of herself and Rob, writing, "birthday boy bobby."

Instagram

While Rob's birthday falls on St. Patrick's Day, the family all got together to celebrate Valentine's Day, with a festive feast at Jenner's house.

In addition to Rob, Kim Kardashian and her husband, Kanye West and Khloe Kardashian and her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, were in attendance -- as well as Jada Pinkett Smith!

See the epic party in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Rob Kardashian Remembers Late Father Robert Senior With Throwback on His Birthday

Rob Kardashian's Daughter Dream Adorably Yells for 'Dada'

Kim, Khloe and Rob Kardashian Spend Valentine's Day With Mom Kris Jenner and Jada Pinkett Smith: Pics!