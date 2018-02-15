Kim, Khloe and Rob Kardashian Spend Valentine's Day With Mom Kris Jenner and Jada Pinkett Smith: Pics!

Kris Jenner threw an amazing Valentine's Day dinner for her family and a few close friends on Wednesday, spending the holiday with three of her children -- Kim, Khloe and Rob Kardashian -- as well as her boyfriend, Corey Gamble.

Kim, 37, Snapchatted during the festive gathering, which included her husband, Kanye West, as well as Khloe's boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. Jenner went all out for the occasion, filling the table with candles, presents wrapped in heart-print gift wrap and red-and-white dinner plates. The momager also gave an adorable personal touch to the table settings, thanks to Kim.

“How cute is my mom? She took my chocolate huge hearts that I gave from my perfume, and broke them, and made place cards for the table for our Valentine’s Day dinner,” Kim explained on Snapchat.

Celebrity guests also included family friend Jada Pinkett Smith. At one point, the entire table had a sing-along to Kanye's "Runaway," as the usually stoic rapper cracked a smile and held up his glass.

Kim had some fun with her husband on Snapchat, who stayed silent as she played with filters. Kim later managed to get Rob to give a "happy Valentine's Day" shout-out.

Meanwhile, Kanye surprisingly reactivated his Instagram on Wednesday to wish his wife a happy Valentine's Day, after being off the app since May 2017. The 40-year-old rapper shared over 50 photos of iconic couples -- though most were no longer together, such as Jennifer Lopez and P. Diddy, and Richard Gere and Cindy Crawford -- before sharing his own pics of himself and Kim.

"Kimye," he captioned one pic of the two eating ice cream together.

Last month, Kim and Kanye welcomed their third child together via surrogate, daughter Chicago. ET recently spoke to Kim's close friend, La La Anthony, who gave an update on the couple's baby girl.

