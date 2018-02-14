Kanye West Reactivates Instagram to Wish Kim Kardashian a Happy Valentine's Day

Kanye West is officially back on Instagram!

After taking a break from the social media platform for nearly a year, the 40-year-old rapper resurfaced to wish his wife, Kim Kardashian West, a happy Valentine's Day.

The post was simple and sweet, but certainly got the message across to his 2.6 million followers that he's still head-over-heels in love with the reality star. "Happy Valentine's Day Babe," a message written on a white card read.

The post came just a few hours after Kim expressed her undeniable love for her husband. "I love you to infinity!" she captioned a paparazzi picture of Kanye hugging her from behind. "Happy Valentine's Day!!!"

It's certainly an exciting time for the West family, as they recently welcomed their third child, daughter Chicago "Chi" West, via surrogate. The two are also parents to daughter North, 4, and Saint, 1.

At the time of baby Chi's arrival, Kim announced the exciting news via her app.

"We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care," she wrote on behalf of her and Kanye. "North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister."

Hear more on their precious family in the video below!

