La La Anthony Shares Update on Kim Kardashian's Baby Girl Chicago: She's 'Doing Great!' (Exclusive)

La La Anthony is looking forward to spending some time with friend Kim Kardashian West and her newborn daughter, Chicago.

ET caught up with the actress at the New York premiere of Black Panther on Tuesday, hosted by The Cinema Society, where she said she hasn't been able to meet Kardashian's new baby girl, or friend Kylie Jenner's new bundle of joy, Stormi.

"I've been in New York cause I'm working on Power right now," said Anthony, who plays Lakeisha Grant on the Starz crime drama. "But I'll get out to LA probably in a couple of weeks."

In the meantime, however, she says she's been keeping in touch with Kardashian and that the 37-year-old reality star going strong after she and husband Kanye West welcomed their third child via surrogate in January.

"Everyone's doing well. I mean, I talk to Kim every single day … and Chicago, the crew, everyone's doing great!" Anthony shared.

Kardashian and her husband welcomed Chicago on Jan. 15, and revealed the news on her website the following day. Jenner, 20, welcomed her baby girl on Feb. 1, and shared the news in an Instagram post three days later.

She subsequently announced her daughter's unique name, Stormi Webster, alongside a sweet snapshot of her baby girl.

ET previously spoke with Anthony last Wednesday on the red carpet at the amfAR Gala in New York where she couldn't help but gush over Jenner's super sweet newborn girl.

"The baby's name is absolutely amazing and I'm so happy for all of them," Anthony shared. Check out the video below to hear more from her about her friends' adorable new babies.

Marvel's Black Panther hits theaters Feb. 16.

