Kanye West Shares Pics of Him and Kim Kardashian After Hours of Posting Photos of Iconic Couples

Kanye West returned to Instagram in a big way.

On Valentine's Day, the 40-year-old rapper posted a whopping 55 pics in a matter of eight hours after being off the photo sharing app since May 2017. Kanye initially shared a sweet message for his wife, Kim Kardashian West, followed by droves of old photos of iconic celebrity couples of the past and present.

From Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston to Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton, Kanye's Instagram was a great throwback to Hollywood romance through the years. Among the throwbacks were several photos of Pamela Anderson -- who starred in Kanye's 2005 music video for "Touch the Sky"-- with her old flames, including Tommy Lee, Bret Michaels and Kid Rock.

Madonna's former romances were also on display, with photos of the "Material Girl" singer with her ex-husband, Sean Penn, as well as former NBA player Dennis Rodman, who also dated Carmen Electra.

While many couples featured have broken up, Kanye did call out a few duos that are still going strong -- aside from him and Kim. The "Yeezus" rapper posted two images of Ellen DeGeneres and wife Portia de Rossi, and shared old photos of Sarah Jessica Parker and husband Matthew Broderick and Barack and Michelle Obama.

The only fictional couple highlighted in the series of posts was Parker's Sex and the City character, Carrie Bradshaw, and her love interest, Mr. Big, played by Chris Noth.

Finally, after sharing 52 photos of other couples, Kanye put up two paparazzi pics of himself and Kim, along with the simple caption: "Kimye."

The first photo is an older shot of the two eating ice cream, while the second image is more recent, taken from DeGeneres' 60th birthday party over the weekend.

The only other couple from the Kardashian-Jenner clan to be featured was Kim's parents, Kris Jenner and the late Robert Kardashian, Sr.

Meanwhile, the 37-year-old mother of three was showing love for Kanye on her Instagram. "I love you to infinity! Happy Valentine’s Day!!!" she captioned a candid photo of her and her husband.

