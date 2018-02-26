Kristen Bell Hilariously Talks About Getting 'Anal Worms' From Daughter Delta

Trust Kristen Bell to get candid about anal worms!

The hilarious actress appeared on The Joel McHale Show With Joel McHale on Netflix on Sunday and it didn’t take long for their conversation to take an unexpected turn.

“I did have anal worms two weeks ago -- I swear to God,” Bell revealed. “They’re called pinworms. My kids had them.”

When a surprised McHale, 46, questioned whether the worms were painful, the 37-year-old actress replied: "No, but it was very itchy."

“I’m not here to talk about pinworms, but I will," Bell continued. "Fifty percent of people over 15 don’t experience symptoms, which is the itch. Your kids get them because they put their hands in their mouth and they lay eggs.”

The worm talk didn’t stop there. Bell then explained exactly how she caught and found the creatures.

After turning up to 3-year-old daughter Delta’s preschool to find all the carpets had been removed, Bell learned that they were being cleaned due to “a pinworm case,” and later noticed that Delta had started scratching “down there.”

“You have to monitor and you have to look in their poop,” explained Bell, who also has a 4-year-old daughter, Lincoln, with husband Dax Shepard. “And when you wipe their butt, sure enough -- I wiped and saw a little, white worm. I know, she’s really gross. My daughter, not the worm. The worm was gross, too.”

Of course, it wasn’t long before Bell herself caught the worms, but she assured McHale that the whole family had taken a “shot of chalky nonsense” to treat the condition.

McHale, meanwhile, joked that he, too, had experienced pinworms in his family.

“I got them, but I grew them and we named them,” he said.

