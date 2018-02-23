Kristen Doute Calls Out Scheana Shay for Being a ‘Victim’ (Exclusive)

It’s safe to say Kristen Doute isn’t trying to salvage whatever is left of her friendship with Scheana Shay.

“Who?” the Vanderpump Rules star replied when asked where things stand between her and Scheana today.

“I haven’t talked to Scheana in months, really,” Kristen tells ET. “I think she lives in Vegas right now. She's just not around.” (Scheana has temporarily relocated to Las Vegas to star in the comedy show Sex Tips for Straight Women From a Gay Man).

“She’s got those twitchy thumbs on Twitter,” Kristen adds. “I see things here and there, but… it is what it is. I’ll see her at the reunion, I guess.”

The co-stars’ relationship seemingly begins to fall apart on Monday night’s episode, after Kristen brings Scheana some intel about Scheana’s then-boyfriend, Rob Valletta. Kristen lets Scheana know that Rob had been telling some people in their group that he was not ready to tell Scheana “I love you,” and that he was “not in that place” to get engaged to the SUR-ver.

“Rob and I are very much in love,” Scheana fires back to Kristen. “I feel it. I don’t want to be this, like, dumb girl who’s in love with somebody who’s not in love with her. Come on, do you see the way he looks at me? Like, he f**king adores me. We talk about having kids, and getting married, and we’re looking at houses together. Rob and I have named our first daughter.”

“She’s a little Rob-sessed,” Kristen tells ET. “A little too Rob-sessed for my taste, and she's the only one. Like, she has to realize, like, we're not talking about it anymore unless we're asked, so we're not out to get her. I think she just needs to humble herself.”

Kristen says she considers Scheana to be “outside” of the group at this point, and dubs her a “victim.”

“Like, everyone has to take responsibility,” she says. “I do. So, if I do, everyone else does.”

