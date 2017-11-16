Why ‘Vanderpump Rules’ New Season Will Be the Best Yet! Cast Spills Season 6 Secrets (Exclusive)

The Vanderpump Rules cast is making a lot of promises about their new season.

“It is gonna be the best season yet!” Lisa Vanderpump proclaims. “It's naughty ... it's funny, but it's also got a strong, emotional component. I think the stakes are higher, 'cause they've grown up a bit. They're not as flippant, but it's a lot of fun.”

“It's really different,” Kristen Doute adds. “Every time I think we're not gonna top the last, and it's so real. It just -- we're getting older and our dynamics are changing. Some people are chilling out and others are going back to their crazy antics.”

ET caught up with the show’s namesake and her band of SUR-vers at her Vanderpump Dog Foundation’s annual gala in Los Angeles last week, where they spilled on what’s to come on season six of their show.

“I mean, [it’s] scandalous,” Katie Maloney Schwartz teases. “Salacious, dirty, slutty.”

Lisa, who executive produces the series, says the first episode made her jaw drop -- and she thinks it’ll do the same for fans.

“You just get sucked in!” she says.