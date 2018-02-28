Kristen Stewart 'Would Love' to Star in Elizabeth Banks' Upcoming 'Charlie's Angels' Reboot (Exclusive)

Kristen Stewart is still hoping to be a part of the long-awaited Charlie's Angel's reboot in the works at Sony, and she feels that it could be the perfect female empowerment film to reflect the country's cultural climate.

ET's Carly Steel spoke with the Chanel ambassador on Wednesday in Los Angeles while debuting the iconic brand's Beauty House in celebration of @WeLoveCoco, and she said she's down to be a part of a new take on Charlie's Angels.

"I would love to do it. I hope that that comes together," Stewart shared. "You never really know that you're going to be making a movie until you're, like, standing on that set."

Stewart's involvement in the project was first reported in September, after it was announced that Elizabeth Banks was set to direct the film, which is based on the long-running ABC action series of the same name that centered on a trio of female private detectives who solve crimes and fight bad guys for an unseen boss, the titular Charlie. The franchise was already turned into two successful movies with Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu in 2000 and 2003, and a TV reboot on ABC in 2011 that lasted just four episodes.

"I'm an enormous fan of Liz Banks and I think that she's the perfect person to tell that story in this era," Stewart shared. "I would back her absolutely all the way."

The 27-year-old actress, who has recently re-focused her career on indie films and art-house prestige projects, admitted that there's something interesting to her about taking a premise that is "for lack of a better word, just kind of funny" and then subverting expectations.

"The movie should still be fun, but if you ground it and make it about women that really know how to help each other, it'll be perfect to release now," she said. "We're all together and strong."

Meanwhile, this year marks the 10th anniversary of the release of Twilight, which provided Stewart with her breakthrough role as Bella Swan.

Reflecting back on her experience shooting the blockbuster supernatural romantic drama, the actress-turned-director recalled what it felt like when she first stepped onto the set as production kicked off on the first in what would end up being a five-film franchise.

"It was just this tiny thing that we had no idea was gonna be anything that you would ever ask me about," Stewart recalled. "We wanted to make something passionate and young and kind of alive, and we were passionate and young and alive then."

The Charlie's Angels reboot, which has not yet begun filming, is slated to hit theaters June 7, 2019.

