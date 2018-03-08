Kylie Jenner Gets ‘JW’ Ring for Travis Scott and Jordyn Woods: Pic!

Putting a ring on it! Kylie Jenner showed off her new bling in honor of two of the most important people in her life on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old cosmetics queen took to Snapchat to post a shot of the rose gold band that appeared to have tiny diamonds with the initials “JW.” She explained the meaning, writing, “Jacques Webster & Jordyn Woods. Real Ones, Ok..”

Jacques Webster is the real name of Jenner’s boyfriend and baby daddy, Travis Scott. The couple welcomed their daughter, Stormi, in February after months of speculation about Jenner’s pregnancy.

Shortly after the reality star showed off her new accessory, Scott posted a pic of her with her pal Woods on an airplane. In the shot, Jenner is throwing up a peace sign.

Late last week the couple enjoyed a romantic seaside date at Seaspice in Miami together. They were spotted cuddling together on their fun day out with friends.

