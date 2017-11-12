News

Kylie Jenner Sparks Travis Scott Engagement Rumors With Massive Diamond Ring

By Tina Smithers Peckham‍
kylie_jenner_instagram_oct13
Photo: Instagram

Kylie Jenner's entire world appears to be changing in a BIG way!

Following reports that she is expecting her first child with rapper boyfriend Travis Scott in February, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is now sporting a huge diamond ring on her left hand, leading fans to speculate about a possible engagement.

WATCH: Travis Scott FaceTimes Pregnant Kylie Jenner Mid-Performance

Kylie, 20, took a Snapchat video while en route to sister Kim Kardashian West's stunning cherry blossom-covered baby shower on Saturday, and the focal point was less on the red-hot interior of her Bentley and more on that massive sparkler.

Kylie Jenner sports diamond ring
Photo: Kylie Jenner / Snapchat

While the lip kit maven has yet to personally address pregnancy questions, she has many wondering if she could be expecting a sweet baby girl, after posting several snaps featuring rose-colored décor and a bright pink manicure. The reality star claimed the images were for a Kylie Cosmetics holiday shoot.

Kylie Jenner pink decor
Photo: Kylie Jenner / Instagram

RELATED: Fans Think Kylie Jenner Is Shooting a Pregnancy Reveal -- and Is Expecting a Baby Girl!

For more on the happy mama-to-be, watch the video below.