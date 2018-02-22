Lifetime's Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Movie Casts Kate Middleton, Prince William and Their Kids

Prince William and Kate Middleton's family has been cast!

Burgess Abernethy and Laura Mitchell have officially been crowned as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in the Lifetime movie, Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance. Child actors Preston Karwat and Briella Wintraub will also star as Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Abernethy and Mitchell actually made an appearance last week on an Instagram Story by actress Parisa Fitz-Henley, who stars as Meghan Markle, when she was showing off her first days on set. Along with the new announcement, the cable network also shared the first image of the actors as the royal family.

Michael Courtney

Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance will tell the fairy tale story of how Prince Harry, portrayed by Murray Fraser, met Meghan after being set up by friends. It will also chronicle their courtship, how they kept their romance a secret and the global media attention the two garnered once announcing their relationship and engagement. Bonnie Soper also stars as Diana and Maggie Sullivan as Queen Elizabeth II.

Production is currently underway in Vancouver, Canada, and the leading stars have already taken to social media to share snippets of the set.

Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance will debut in the spring on Lifetime.

Watch below for more on the film.

