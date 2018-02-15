Royal Wedding Countdown: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Fairy Tale Itinerary

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will officially be tying the knot at St. George's Chapel in...

...and each and every week, ET will be breaking down all the latest updates as they gear up for their May 19 nuptials.

BIGGEST NEWS OF THE WEEK

Many thanks to Kensington Palace, who provided us with plenty of updates this week about how Harry and Meghan's special day will go down!

We now know that the wedding service will kick off at 12 p.m. GMT (that's 7 a.m. for all you East Coast folks, and 4 a.m. for us here on Pacific Standard Time). Once they're officially married, locals in Windsor, England, can catch a glimpse of the lovebirds as they take a carriage procession from St. George's Chapel along the High Street and through Windsor Town before returning to Windsor Castle.

There, guests will be treated to the first reception at St. George's Hall. Another private reception will be held later that evening for Harry and Meghan, hosted by Prince Charles.

ROYAL RUMOR ROUNDUP

So what's the latest hearsay surrounding the wedding of the year?

A source told ET this week that Ed Sheeran has been asked to perform a few songs at the wedding and what a treat that would be! While the "Perfect" crooner has yet to confirm, ET's royal correspondent, Victoria Arbiter, thinks he would be a great fit for the job.

"I'm not sure you turn down Prince Harry and Meghan Markle," she noted. "People love his romantic love songs, so he's an ideal candidate for that first dance and I think Harry has always enjoyed Ed Sheeran."

Additionally, Elton John rescheduled his concerts planned for Harry and Meghan's wedding weekend due to scheduling conflicts, making everyone speculate that the iconic singer may be making an appearance on the big day.

News about Meghan's bachelorette party also made headlines this week. During her visit to Scotland, the bride-to-be was asked about her last fling before the ring.

"We asked them what they were doing for their stag and hen dos," Tom Martin, one of the many people who greeted them during their appearance, told People. "Meghan said, ‘I'm not sure -- it's sorted but it will be fun.'"

OUT AND ABOUT

Aside from wedding planning, Meghan and Harry have both been staying busy with their various royal appearances. On Tuesday, the two made their first official joint trip to Edinburgh, Scotland, where they were welcomed to the city by the Royal Marines Scotland Band.

One day later, on Valentine's Day, Harry attended a meeting solo in honor of the 2018 International Year of the Reef in London, which was hosted by his father, Prince Charles. According to Clarence House, Harry wanted to attend the event because he was eager to "find out more about the work being done to protect coral reefs from threats including climate change and pollution.”

RATHER REGAL LOOKS

Meghan was terrific in tartan this week! The soon-to-be-royal paid homage to Scotland by stepping out in a statement green-and-blue plaid Burberry tartan coat, wide-legged black Veronica Beard black trousers and a turtleneck. The actress once again showcased how she is reinventing the royal dress code by opting for a crossbody bag by Scottish brand Strathberry, instead of a neat and simple clutch.

Continuing her laid-back style, Meghan went sans messy bun for this occasion and wore her hair down in loose waves.

LOL OF THE WEEK

If you're like us and couldn't help yourself from browsing the hundreds of pics taken from Meghan and Harry's Scotland trip, you may have noticed that the Los Angeles native was accidentally twinning with a Shetland pony named Cruachan, the mascot of the Royal Regiment of Scotland.

We don't believe this was planned, which makes the incident all the more hilarious! And it looks like our favorite, royally shady Instagram account found it funny, too:

SERVIN' UP SUITS

If you've been reading our weekly news rundowns, you know we're re-watching Suits from the beginning. We're now up to season five, and this week, we bring you an observation from episode 8, in which Meghan's engaged character, Rachel Zane, talks to her onscreen mother about feeling nervous about getting married in hundreds of prominent people she doesn't know. In real life, that's exactly what Meghan will be doing! Approximately 800 guests are expected to be at the royal wedding.

Also, while watching this show every week, it's kinda eerie thinking about how Meghan, who was once an actress, will now be played by another actress in the upcoming Lifetime TV movie Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance, set to air sometime before May 19. Click HERE to see the look-alike actors and actresses who will be portraying the royal family.

SPARKLE LIKE MARKLE

Starting this week, we're adding a new section where we'll be breaking down how to be like Meghan -- because let's be real, who doesn't want to look and feel like a princess?!? This week, we decided to try out Meghan's favorite Pilates class, in which a Megaformer machine is used for a total-body workout that literally kicks butt. Click HERE to find out what happened when we gave the bride-to-be's intense fitness class a try.

(Barely) survived our first megaformer Pilates class... but @lizcalvario & I are one step closer to becoming Meghan Markle for @etnow 💪🏻👑 pic.twitter.com/VQPqeEagvH — Desiree Murphy (@desireemurphy_) February 14, 2018

Aside from workouts, what do you wanna know about Meghan's personal life? Hair tips? Favorite beauty products? You tell us (send us a tweet @desireemurphy_ and @lizcalvario) and we'll do our best to get the scoop!

NEXT IN LINE

On to Prince William and Kate Middleton! The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took a nice break from their royal duties and laid low following Children's Mental Health Week.

But expect to see the royal twosome in just a few days as they are expected to attend the EE British Academy Film Awards ceremony at the Royal Albert Hall on Sunday, Feb. 18. All eyes will be on pregnant Kate, who will undoubtedly look stunning at the red carpet affair.

And that's a wrap on your weekly royals update! Join us next week for another roundup, and stay tuned to ETonline.com daily for the latest on the royal family.

