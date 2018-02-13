Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Wow in Scotland Ahead of Valentine's Day

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continued to travel all around the United Kingdom on Tuesday, making a special trip to Edinburgh, Scotland. Three months ahead of their May nuptials and one day before their first Valentine's Day as an engaged couple, the pair was all smiles, even on the chilly grey day.

They arrived around lunch time to the Esplanade outside Edinburgh Castle, where they were welcomed to the city by the Royal Marines Scotland Band.

Meghan and Harry personally greeted those anxiously waiting outside for their arrival. They stopped first at a group of children, speaking directly with them before moving throughout the crowd.

The couple looked effortless, with Meghan fittingly wearing a long tartan green and blue plaid Burberry coat, wide-legged black Veronica Beard trousers, and heels, and Harry matching in black jeans and a navy sweater with a grey overcoat. Though she's recently rocked several messy buns, the former Suits star wore her hair down and curled for the occasion.

The couple also met the mascot of the Royal Regiment of Scotland -- a Shetland pony named Cruachan. They pet the horse (whose coat matched Meghan's!) in a cute video from Kensington Palace.

Prince Harry and Ms. Markle are greeted on arrival at Edinburgh Castle by the Band of the Royal Marines and the mascot of The Royal Regiment of Scotland, Shetland pony Cruachan🐴 pic.twitter.com/3nzR9W6ZP5 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 13, 2018

The arrival kicks off a day of pre-Valentine’s events in the Scottish capital. Once inside the castle, they will observe the firing of the One O’Clock Gun – a tradition that started in 1861.

After visiting the castle, Harry and Meghan will go to Edinburgh’s New Town to visit Social Bite, a café that distributes food and hot drinks to the homeless. And for their final event of the day, the couple will attend a reception at the Palace of Holyroodhouse to celebrate youth achievements in Scotland’s Year of Young People 2018.

The Edinburgh trip is one of several the couple has made publicly since announcing their engagement last Fall. Their most recent trip was to Cardiff, Wales, last month, which was followed by an appearance at the Endeavour Awards, where they helped present.

In addition to getting familiar with the UK, Meghan is also preparing for her big day. ET recently learned that the couple has asked British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran to perform at their wedding. Watch the clip below for more details!

