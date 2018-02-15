Lifetime's Meghan Markle Shares First Pic of Look-Alike Actress Playing Princess Diana for TV Movie

New photos from the Vancouver, Canada, set of Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance have surfaced!

Actress Parisa Fitz-Henley, who is playing bride-to-be Meghan Markle in the Lifetime TV movie, took to Instagram earlier this week to give fans a glimpse of the other actors and actresses who will be portraying the royal family. Needless to say, the casting is pretty spot-on!

In a since deleted post, Fitz-Henley shared a stunning black-and-white shot of New Zealand actress Bonnie Soper, who looks eerily similar to the late Princess Diana, the royal she'll play in the film. "Oh hello, Diana," Fitz-Henley captioned it. "This casting is bugging me OUT."

In another post, which has also been removed, Fitz-Henley shared a series of photos of the stars who will be taking on the roles of "little Meghan" (Sasha Rojen), Markle's father, Thomas (Trevor Lerner), Kate Middleton (Laura Mitchell), Prince William (Burgess Abernethy) and Queen Elizabeth II (Maggie Sullivun). Scroll through the Instagram below to see all the newly released pics:

Fans seem to be happy with the casting choices, writing things like, "Wow, I just realized how much people can look alike," "This is legit perfect casting... thank you for sharing these pics!" and "I'm so excited for this movie because y'all actually resemble them."

A few hours later, the network released the first official photos of Soper and Sullivun as Princess Diana and Queen Elizabeth II, respectively.

Lifetime

See more teaser pics below, including the previously released snap of Fitz-Henley in character as Markle, getting cozy with Prince Harry (Murray Fraser):

As ET previously reported, Harry & Meghan will chronicle the courtship and love story between Prince Harry and the former Suits star, from the moment they first met after being set up on a blind date by friends to the intense global media attention surrounding their relationship and Markle's life as a divorced American actress.

Though no air date is officially set just yet, the TV movie will air sometime before the lovebirds' royal wedding on May 19 at St. George's Chapel in England's Windsor Castle. More on that in the video below!

RELATED CONTENT:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle TV Movie in the Works at Lifetime

Lifetime Finds Its Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for TV Movie

Lifetime's Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Cozy Up in First Look at TV Movie

Related Gallery