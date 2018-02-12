Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Royal Wedding: A Look Back at Past Carriage Processions!

We're just three months away from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding!

Fans of the couple have been patiently awaiting to hear new details about their special day, and early Monday, Kensington Palace revealed when, how and where all the different festivities will go down.

We learned that following the wedding service, which kicks off at 12 p.m. GMT at St. George's Chapel in Windsor, England, the then-newlyweds will take a carriage procession from the chapel along the High Street and through Windsor Town before returning to Windsor Castle. "They hope this short journey will provide an opportunity for more people to come together around Windsor and enjoy the atmosphere of this special day," Kensington Palace said in the statement.

ET chatted with royal correspondent Victoria Arbiter on Monday, who told us that the post-wedding carriage procession will be "the first time we really get to see Harry and Meghan amongst the public as husband and wife."

"This carriage procession is a real treat," she explained. "This one is going to be two miles long, and it really incorporates a lot of Windsor. So, that's going to be a really wonderful opportunity for all those that have been camping out on the street to have their first glimpse as Harry and Meghan as husband and wife."

"It is such a romantic moment that encapsulates the day, so this is a nice way for Harry and Meghan to give back to all of those who have been supporting them," she added.

The regal carriage procession in celebration of marriage has actually been done by plenty of members of the royal family in the past. We've rounded up a few of the most memorable ones!

Queen Elizabeth II & Prince Philip

Frank Scherschel/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images

On November 20, 1947, the two wed at Westminster Abbey. The queen later showed off her wedding gown, which was designed by Norman Hartnell, as they took a carriage around town before heading to Buckingham Palace for the reception.

Princess Margaret & Antony Armstrong-Jones

Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images

The late royal wed the 1st Earl of Snowdon, also deceased, on May 6, 1960 at Westminster Abbey, marking the first royal wedding to be broadcast on television. Princess Margaret seemingly took a cute from her sister, also opting for a wedding dress designed by Norman Hartnell. However, she ultimately called it quits from Armstrong-Jones in 1978, the same year he remarried to Lucy Mary Lindsay-Hogg.

Prince Charles & Princess Diana

Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images

Turning heads in a gorgeous wedding dress by David and Elizabeth Emmanuel, the late Princess of Wales was all smiles while riding in a carriage with Prince Charles just moments after saying "I do" at St. Paul's Cathedral on July 29, 1981.

Prince Andrew & Sarah Ferguson

Tim Graham/Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess of York tied the knot on July 23, 1986 at Westminster Abbey, following the wedding service with a carriage procession. They later separated in March 1992, and officially divorced on May 30, 1996.

Prince William & Kate Middleton

PAUL HACKETT/AFP/Getty Images

Following their wedding service at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge waved to crowds from a carriage along the processional route. The blushing bride wore a now-iconic lace dress designed by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen.

