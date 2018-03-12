TV

Lifetime's Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Movie Gets Premiere Date -- See the Romantic New Pics

Published
Michael Courtney

Royalists, mark May 13 on your calendars!

Lifetime’s upcoming feature, Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance, is set to make its debut just six days before the two tie the knot in England.

The movie chronicles the fairy tale courtship and romance between Prince Harry, played by The Loch star Murray Fraser, and actress Meghan Markle, portrayed by Midnight, Texas’ Parisa Fitz-Henley. It will cover their love story from how they met, the global media attention they have received and their engagement.

To celebrate the confirmed air date, the network released two new stills from the film, one capturing Harry and Meghan enjoying an intimate slow dance.

The other shows the pair smiling and laughing while dining with Prince William, played by Burgess Abernethy, and Kate Middleton, played by Laura Mitchell.

House of Cards star Steve Coulter is playing Prince Charles, while New Zealand actress Bonnie Soper has been cast as Princess Diana.

Fitz-Henley took to Instagram last month to share a snap of her and Fraser cuddling up under the covers during filming.

On Saturday, she also posted a clip sharing how filming had wrapped on the production.

“I got to take a look inside the life of a woman and a relationship I quickly came to admire and claim as inspirations,” she wrote while reflecting on the role.

About last night... 🙏🏾❤️ That’s a wrap on #HarryandMeghan #ARoyalRomance @lifetimetv. WHAT an adventure. We worked with fabulous actors, creators and crew. We braved the elements — and got some gorgeous days in there too. I got to take a look inside the life of a woman and a relationship I quickly came to admire and claim as inspirations. To say I feel fortunate to have worked with a beautiful and moving script by Scarlett Lacey & Terrence Coli, and with such a dedicated and soulful team — producers @cuethedogproductions, director @menhajhuda, MY Prince Harry #MurrayFraser, and more — is an understatement. All I can think of is “What can we make together next?!” That’s up to Fate to decide. In the meantime I’ll be posting pics from our shoot, celebrating more casting announcements with you (such fun coming!), and getting ready for the premiere of this sweet film (stay tuned for release date!). So many thanks for all the wonderful encouragement! It’s been lovely to catch some of the collateral love being deservedly showered upon the real Harry & Meghan. Here’s to LOVE! ❤️, P.

A post shared by Parisa Fitz-Henley (@parisafitzhenley) on

See more on the film below.

