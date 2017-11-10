Lisa Vanderpump Teases ‘Mudslinging’ New Season of ‘RHOBH’ -- Including Camille Grammer’s Return! (Exclusive)

Lisa Vanderpump is ready to pick up her diamond again.

The star returns for season eight of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Dec. 19, and she promises ET it’s going to be a good one.

“I would say I might be a little in the middle of the mudslinging,” she teases. “But it was still a good season for me.”

ET caught up with Lisa at her annual Vanderpump Dog Foundation gala in Los Angeles on Thursday night.

“My fans are so supportive,” Lisa adds. “I hate saying 'fans,’ but the people that support me so are protective, so yeah. I mean, they might jump a little bit, but it still was a great season for me. I had a wonderful time.”

“[Not like] two years ago, and four years ago,” she continues. “Four years ago, I left in the middle of the night. Oh god, yeah. But I've been there and back.”