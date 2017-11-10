Lisa Vanderpump Teases ‘Mudslinging’ New Season of ‘RHOBH’ -- Including Camille Grammer’s Return! (Exclusive)
Lisa Vanderpump is ready to pick up her diamond again.
The star returns for season eight of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Dec. 19, and she promises ET it’s going to be a good one.
“I would say I might be a little in the middle of the mudslinging,” she teases. “But it was still a good season for me.”
ET caught up with Lisa at her annual Vanderpump Dog Foundation gala in Los Angeles on Thursday night.
“My fans are so supportive,” Lisa adds. “I hate saying 'fans,’ but the people that support me so are protective, so yeah. I mean, they might jump a little bit, but it still was a great season for me. I had a wonderful time.”
“[Not like] two years ago, and four years ago,” she continues. “Four years ago, I left in the middle of the night. Oh god, yeah. But I've been there and back.”
Season eight will see the return of OG Housewife Camille Grammer, though Bravo has yet to confirm whether she’s back in a full-time capacity. She hasn’t had a tagline since season two.
“She’s on the show,” Lisa notes. “You'll see quite a bit of her, which I'm happy about.”
Also joining the cast -- though still unconfirmed by the network -- is John Mellencamp’s daughter, Teddi Jo Mellencamp, who just so happened to be the only RHOBH star on hand for the gala, other than Lisa.
“I love her!” Lisa gushes.
The Vanderpump Dog Foundation was celebrating two years of working to end the dog meat trade worldwide and its continuing efforts to raise awareness for dogs in need.
“When we first started last year, we hadn't opened the Vanderpump Dog rescue center,” Lisa notes. “So, we were just really aiming at doing that, and seeing that come to fruition, that opened in March, and then we've been fighting the Yulin dog meat festival. I think there are so many dog lovers, and it's a feel good evening, but it is coupled with emotion, because there are some very sad, poignant stories, which is what keeps motivating us, but I think it's great.”
“We heard good news today that they're meeting about getting the resolution passed to stop the dog meat trade worldwide, so we're one step closer,” she says. “You know, we keep doing what we're doing … we've already adopted out 350 dogs that otherwise would've been euthanized. And also … we've supported this bill that, you know, now they're going to have as of January the first that pet stores have to get their dogs from rescue centers. So, it's gonna change the game a little bit.”
