Listen to Bella Thorne's New Single, 'Walk With Me,' From the 'Midnight Sun' Soundtrack (Exclusive)

Bella Thorne is going from Famous in Love to small town girl with a deadly sensitivity to sunlight in love. In the upcoming movie, Midnight Sun, she plays a teenager who can only leave her house once the sun has set, and it's during one of these evening outings that her guitar playing draws a boy (played by Patrick Schwarzenegger) into her life.

This exclusive track, "Walk With Me," from the soundtrack -- one of five songs Thorne recorded for Midnight Sun -- is a mid-tempo love song all about the new guy who's making her swoon, with Thorne singing, "I have walked alone with the stars in the moonlit night / I have walked alone, no one by my side / Now I walk with you with my head held high / In the darkest sky I feel so alive."

Lakeshore Records

Watch the trailer for Midnight Sun:

Here is the movie's official synopsis:

"MIDNIGHT SUN is a romantic tearjerker about 17-year-old Katie Price, sheltered at home since childhood with a rare genetic condition, a life-threatening sensitivity to sunlight. Having only her father Jack for company, Katie's world opens up after dark when she ventures outside to play her guitar. One night, her dreams come true when she's noticed and asked out by her longtime crush Charlie, whom she's secretly watched from her bedroom window for years. As they embark on nightly summer excursions, Katie's risk to sunlight grows and she's presented with the gut-wrenching dilemma of whether she can live a normal life with her newfound soul mate."

"Walk With Me" is available on March 2, ahead of Midnight Sun—Original Motion Picture Soundtrack dropping digitally on March 16. Midnight Sun opens in theaters on March 23.

