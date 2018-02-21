'Little Women: Dallas' Star Bri Barlup Welcomes Baby No. 2! (Exclusive)

Congrats are in order for Bri Barlup!

The Little Women: Dallas star has given birth to her second child, a baby boy, with partner Wooda Bowen, the reality star's rep exclusively revealed to ET on Wednesday.

Karter Lee Bowen was born in Texas on Feb. 9, weighing in at 7lbs., 15oz., 20.5 inches. And according to the happy parents, it sounds like their first-born child, son Meek, is already loving his new role as big brother!

"Wooda and I are overjoyed to add baby Karter to our family. He is a dream fulfilled," Barlup shared with ET. "I'm most excited to watch Meek and Karter grow up together and be best friends! I'm the luckiest mommy."

Kinetic Content

"Meek is so excited to be a big brother and he's such a big help," she continued. "When he first met Karter, I cried. It was the sweetest thing I've ever seen."

❤️🙏🏽👶🏽👣👣👣 A post shared by LeftCheek💋 (@leftcheeklg) on Jan 22, 2018 at 9:27am PST

Little Women: Atlanta airs Wednesday's at 9/8c on Lifetime.

-Reporting by Brendon Geoffrion

RELATED CONTENT:

EXCLUSIVE: 'Little Women: LA' Star Terra Jole Opens Up About Cancer Scare: 'It's Definitely a Hard Thing'

Surprise! 'Little Women: Atlanta' Star Tanya Scott Welcomed Baby Girl in July (Exclusive)

Why Briana Renee Is Leaving 'Little Women: LA'

Related Gallery