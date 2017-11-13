'Lord of the Rings': Amazon Adapting J.R.R. Tolkien Fantasy Novels for New Series
Get ready to head back to Mordor.
Amazon Studios is adapting J.R.R. Tolkien'sThe Lord of the Rings novels into a new series, the company announced on Monday.
“The Lord of the Rings is a cultural phenomenon that has captured the imagination of generations of fans through literature and the big screen,” said Amazon Scripted studio head Sharon Tal Yguado. “We are honored to be working with the Tolkien Estate and Trust, HarperCollins and New Line on this exciting collaboration for television and are thrilled to be taking the Lord of the Rings fans on a new epic journey in Middle Earth.”
According to the release, the deal, which includes multi-season production and the potential for a spinoff series will explore Middle Earth prior to the events of The Fellowship of the Ring.
The mega-fantasy series' jump to small screen comes after the initial books spawned three blockbuster films, as well as a second trilogy based on the Lord of the Rings prequel novel, The Hobbit.
No word yet on when we'll be back in Middle Earth, but at Comic-Con in July, Andy Serkis -- who played Gollum in the Lord of the Rings movies -- had a reunion with Frodo himself, Elijah Wood!
