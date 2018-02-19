Lorde Claps Back at People Offering Her Acne Advice

Yes, Lorde has acne, and no, she doesn’t want ideas for curing it. And don’t even think about telling her to wash her face!



The gorgeous New Zealand songstress took to Instagram Stories to express her frustration at getting bombarded with acne treatment ideas.

Shining a purple LED light on her face, the 21-year-old GRAMMY-winner voiced how much “acne sucks,” in a video posted over the weekend.

“You know what also sucks?” she added. “When you’ve had acne for years and years and years, done all the drugs, tried all the things, and people are still like, ‘You know what worked for me, is moisturizing! … Make a mask out of honey, greek yogurt and avocado. All you need to do is buy an apricot scrub! Coconut oil – the secret is coconut oil!'”

“And, the very worst one of all is when people think you’re just dirty,” the Kiwi candidly continued. “'Do you wash your face?’ It’s like, ‘Yes, I wash my face, I’m just genetically cursed.’”

The “Royals” singer concluded the video by assuring other acne sufferers they weren’t doomed.

“I feel your pain,” she offered. “We’ll get there. We will. I promise.”

In another Instagram post, the focus was on her hair rather than her skin as Lorde shared her plans to grow out her dark locks. “I want it to be as long as possible. Maybe to my kneecaps,” she dished.

