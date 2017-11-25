Lori Loughlin Shares Sweet Throwback Photo in Celebration of 20th Wedding Anniversary
Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli are celebrating a big milestone!
The Full House star shared a sweet throwback photo on Saturday of her and her husband on their wedding anniversary.
"Happy 20th Anniversary @mossimog ! 💍🥂🍾👰🏼🤵🏻❤️," Loughlin captioned the black-and-white pic.
Loughlin and Giannulli met in 1995 and got married in 1997. They have two daughters, Isabella, 19, and Olivia, 18, together. The actress is also step-mom to the designer's 26-year-old son, Gianni, from a previous marriage.
Last month, Loughlin congratulated her TV husband, John Stamos, on his engagement to Caitlin McHugh.
"No one deserves a happy ending more than you my old friend," she tweeted.
Since Stamos' engagement, the 54-year-old actor has not stopped gushing about his soon-to-be-bride, telling ET he's "on cloud nine."
"I didn’t even walk in. Did you see? I just floated from the car," Stamos said, beaming. "I’m on cloud nine. I’ve been waiting for the perfect girl for over a decade and she walked into my life."
Hear more of what he had to say in the video below.
