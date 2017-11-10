Louis C.K.'s Movie 'I Love You, Daddy' Will Not be Released, Stephen Colbert Addresses Scandal
Louis C.K. is facing quite a bit of backlash following the recent claims of sexual misconduct.
On Thursday, the New York Times published an article where five women accused the 50-year-old comedian of either asking to masturbate in front of them, or masturbating in front of them without their consent. Just prior to the release of the expose, the movie premiere for C.K.'s film, I Love You, Daddy, was canceled as well as his appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.
The late-night host didn't shy away from bringing up the scandal and addressing the fact that C.K. would no longer be appearing on the program.
"For those of you tuning in to see my interview with Louis C.K. tonight, I have some bad news -- then I have some really bad news," said Colbert, who worked under C.K. on the Dana Carvey Show in 1996. "Five women are accusing Louis C.K. of sexual misconduct."
Referencing a prior joke, the 53-year-old comedian added, "When reached for comment, Jesus said, ‘La la la la la, I don’t want to hear about it, I was a big fan. La la la la la.’"
On Friday, film distributor The Orchard announced that it would not be releasing C.K.'s movie, which is about a successful television writer (C.K.), whose 17-year-old daughter (Chloe Grace Moretz) becomes the interest of an aging filmmaker (John Malkovich) with an appalling past. . “The Orchard will not be moving forward with the release of I Love You, Daddy," read a statement from the company.
This news came after HBO cut ties with the five-time Emmy winner, noting in a statement that C.K. would no longer be included in the Night of Too Many Stars: America Unites for Autism Programs comedy benefit airing on Nov. 18.
The cable network also said that it would be "removing Louis C.K.’s past projects from its on demand services."
Netflix is also choosing not to work with C.K. again. "The allegations made by several women in The New York Times about Louis C.K.’s behavior are disturbing," read's the streaming service's statement. "Louis' unprofessional and inappropriate behavior with female colleagues has led us to decide not to produce a second stand up special, as had been planned.”
Meanwhile, FX, the cable channel that broadcasts C.K.'s Emmy-winning show, Louie, said in a statement on Thursday that it was “very troubled” by the allegations and was reviewing the matter. The network added that it has “received no allegations of misconduct by Louis C.K.” on any of the five FX shows he worked on over the past eight years.
Also following the Times report, Parks and Recreation creator Mike Schur apologized for casting C.K. for a recurring guest role on six episodes of the series.
"I don’t remember when I heard the rumors about him," Schur tweeted. “But I’m sure it was before the last time he was on Parks and Rec. And that sucks. And I’m sorry.”
He added in a later tweet: "Misogyny is a cancer. Harassment and abuse are that cancer metastasizing and going untreated. Stories like this being reported and printed are the first steps toward a cure."
As of late, C.K. has refused to respond to the allegations, though ET has reached out to him for comment.
In light of these recent sexual misconduct claims against C.K., ET has put together a timeline of the media speculation surrounding the comedian's behavior dating back to 2012.