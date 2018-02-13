Lupita Nyong'o's Best 'Black Panther' Fashion Looks

Lupita Nyong'o has been brightening up red carpets with her impeccable style and head-turning selections ever since she first stepped into the spotlight in 2013.

The Oscar winner has an eye for the most elegant and timeless attire when promoting her projects -- and her Black Panther ensembles took her fashion game to the next level.

ET is rounding up Nyong'o's best Black Panther looks in anticipation of the Marvel movie's release.

Jan. 29: Los Angeles Premiere

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Lupita went big for her first Black Panther engagement! The 34-year-old actress made a glamorous statement at the Hollywood premiere at the Dolby Theatre, stepping out in a jaw-dropping purple custom Atelier Versace gown with a plunging neckline and bejeweled chest piece. She paired the stunning frock with a sky-high narrow bun, gold starburst earrings and a plum lip.

"Tonight is the night at last," she told ET on the red carpet, noting that with Black Panther came "a deep sense of responsibility" because there has "been nothing like it" before.

Jan. 30: Global Junket Press Conference

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

The following day, Nyong'o opted for a fun and flirty look while attending a press conference at Montage Beverly Hills in Beverly Hills, California. The actress showed off her lean legs in a black Mary Katrantzou frock that boasted a punchy floral graphic, pleats and a full shirt.

Feb. 1: Jimmy Kimmel Live! Appearance

RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Nyong'o did not hold back when it came to her off-the-red-carpet style. For her appearance on the late-night talk show, she looked fierce in a black-and-white striped Balmain top with black patent leather trousers and a matching Zaynep Arcay trench coat.

Feb. 5: Seoul Press Conference

Han Myung-Gu/Getty Images

Exuding beauty in the simplest ways, Nyong'o headed to South Korea in a ladylike Elie Saab black and silver sweater with sheer cutouts and matching pleated skirt. The shimmering look was just a preview of how she would later dazzle at the premiere.

Feb. 5: Seoul Premiere

Lupita Nyong'o

Crafted for today's super heroine, Nyong'o arrived to the South Korea premiere in a sensational metallic Ralph & Russo bustier dress with a feathered high neckline and hemline. She completed the look with black sandals, her hair in an updo with gold headbands and a red pout.

Feb 8: European Premiere

Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

Looking like a regal goddess, Nyong'o stunned in a black Balmain creation that featured a thigh-high slit, plunging neckline and hundreds of silver sparkles at the Eventim Apollo in London, England. The long-sleeve gown also included a fitted corset-like waist that perfectly showed off her fit figure. As for her beauty look, Nyong'o had her natural hair in a high ponytail and silver hair tie, and her makeup consisted or shimmering dark blueish-gray smoky eye shadow and a berry lip.

Feb. 12: Welcome to Wakanda New York Fashion Week Showcase

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Lady in red! For the Marvel Studios Black Panther event at Industria Studios in New York City, Nyong'o opted for a more casual look. She stepped out in a Cushnie Et Ochs red peplum top with matching wide-leg trousers and accessorized with gold necklaces and her hair in a braided updo.

Feb. 13: SiriusXM's Town Hall

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

She continued her vibrant ensembles during an interview with Sway Calloway in New York City. The Mexi-Kenyan star sported a lime green leather mini dress. The '80s-inspired piece featured long sleeves, poufy shoulders and a plunging neckline.

Feb. 13: New York Screening

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Nyong'o wowed in a nude curve-hugging Dolce & Gabbana dress with a corset top and ruche detailing at the special New York screening hosted by The Cinema Society. She kept her overall look simple with gold heels and a matching clutch. Her beauty look consisted of light-brown eye shadow and a glossy lip.

Black Panther hits theaters on Feb. 16.

