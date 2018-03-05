Macaulay Culkin Boycotts Watching Oscars 2018, But Still Hilariously Live Tweets the Show

Macaulay Culkin might be Home Alone, but he was certainly keeping busy on Sunday night! The 37-year-old former child star took to Twitter to hilariously live tweet the 2018 Oscars. The one catch – he didn’t actually watch the show.

It all started when Culkin wrote, “I will be live tweeting the Oscars tonight, but I won’t be watching them. WHA!?! That’s crazy! Question: Do you guys have any suggestions for what I should be doing instead of watching the show?”

He then slipped into a tuxedo and shared a series of photos of all the things he was doing instead of watching the annual awards show. These included: Making ramen, playing guitar, playing with toys, and painting his toenails.

He also made several hilarious comments about this year’s nominees, like, “BREAKING NEWS: Oh snap, @MargotRobbie just kneecapped all four other Best Actress nominees #Oscars #ITonya,” and “I don’t know… I thought the BEST costume was Black Panther’s cause he could deflect bullets. #WakandaForever #Oscars.”

Culkin even gave his girlfriend, Brenda Song, a shoutout, tweeting, “#Oscars PREDICTION: Best Song: @BrendaSong.”

The Home Alone actor also wasn’t afraid to call out several stars involved in scandals in the past year.

“EXCLUSIVE: I heard Kevin Spacey and Harvey Weinstein were going to come disguised as a very tall man in a long trench coat but they got busted by security. #Oscars,” he tweeted.

He also shared a billboard with Spacey’s face on it, which read, “For your consideration. ‘I’ll do literally anything,’” adding, “#Oscars90 I heard there was a fourth billboard in that movie but it got cut out.”

To see several of Culkin’s best tweets, read below:

I will be live tweeting the Oscars tonight, but I won't be watching them.



WHA!?! That's crazy!



Question: Do you guys have any suggestions for what I should be doing instead of watching the show? — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) March 4, 2018

EXCLUSIVE: I heard Kevin Spacey and Harvey Weinstein were going to come disguised as a very tall man in a long trench coat but they got busted by security. #Oscars — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) March 4, 2018

Here's some things I'm doing instead of watching the #oscars



1. Making ramen pic.twitter.com/gPL0DDtHVP — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) March 4, 2018

BREAKING NEWS: Oh snap, @MargotRobbie just kneecapped all four other Best Actress nominees #Oscars#ITonya — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) March 5, 2018

#Oscars PREDICTION:

Best Picture: I think LaLa Land REALLY has a chance this year. We're gonna win this, my dudes! — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) March 5, 2018

#Oscars PREDICTION:

Best Short Film: I firmly believe that Taylor Swift's "Negative Space" will take this one. — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) March 5, 2018

#Oscars90 I heard there was a fourth billboard in that movie but it got cut out: pic.twitter.com/hMWU3N50KZ — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) March 5, 2018

I don't know... I thought the BEST costume was Black Panther’s cause he could deflect bullets. #WakandaForever#Oscars — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) March 5, 2018

Here's some things I'm doing instead of watching the #oscars



2. Play guitar pic.twitter.com/DmYChHumGq — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) March 5, 2018

Here's some things I'm doing instead of watching the #oscars



3. Playing with myself pic.twitter.com/LOtfu2NMsN — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) March 5, 2018

Ladybird is my favorite episode of Roseanne since Laurie Metcalf smoked a joint in the bathtub #StashFromThePast#Oscars90 — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) March 5, 2018

Please be Boss Baby, Please be Boss Baby, Please be Boss Baby, Please be Boss Baby… #Oscars — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) March 5, 2018

Here's some things I'm doing instead of watching the #oscars



4. Painting my toenails pic.twitter.com/uMBLTBcOTz — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) March 5, 2018

Casey Affleck couldn't make it cause he was stuck in the 1950s. — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) March 5, 2018

Actually, the best original score of the year was New England 33 - Philadelphia 41 #Oscars — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) March 5, 2018

I'm bummed this is the FOURTH year in a row I was left out of the In Memoriam #Oscars#NotDeadYet — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) March 5, 2018

What CAN'T Jennifer Lawrence do? Return my calls for starters... — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) March 5, 2018

Here's some things I'm doing instead of watching the #oscars



5. Toejam & Earl pic.twitter.com/w2jWutHw83 — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) March 5, 2018

Other than the Emoji Movie, The Post is the best movie about social media this year. — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) March 5, 2018

Culkin recently weighed in on Home Alone conspiracy theories on The Tonight Show. Watch the clip below to see what he said!

