Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd Are Already Talking About Baby No. 2 -- and No. 3! (Exclusive)

Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd have never felt closer.

ET's Cameron Mathison was exclusively with the couple at their home in Los Angeles on Monday, where they opened up about life with baby Shai -- and their plans to give him a sibling!

"Having a child, you go through so much together that there's no way you can't become closer as human beings. But living day to day with each other is just awesome. You have your ups and downs and stuff, but I love life right now," Murgatroyd shared, adding that 1-year-old son Shai is already walking and has a "full-on dance hold with us."

"We didn't want [having a child] to be a replacement. We wanted it to be truly an addition to what we have... [and] there's nothing but love and amazing sort of feelings," Chmerkovskiy added. "I can't wait to have another one, you know. And hopefully be even better for it."

The couple is definitely on the same page when it comes to baby No. 2. The only question seems to be when they plan to stop growing their family.

"I would love to have another one," Murgatroyd gushed. "[I want] three maximum."

"I was going to be like, 'I could [have] a million!" Chmerkovskiy joked.

For now, the couple is heading on the road with Chmerkovskiy's brother for the Maks, Val & Peta: Confidential Tour, which kicks off on March 19 and runs through May 20 -- and bringing baby Shai along with them.

"I can't wait for him to experience the tour. To be in different cities, the setup is amazing," Chmerkovskiy raved, while Murgatroyd shared that her biggest worry will be living on a bus.

"The driving overnight, like, I don't know how he is going to be sleeping in that crib," she confessed. "The last tour we had the double bed in the back, and we were like, 'Yes! We have a double bed! No bunks!'"

As for Val, he'll be traveling in his own bus, but helping out with Shai along the way.

"He does love Shai," Murgatroyd said. "He loves spending time [with him]."

The couple is also looking forward to spending time with each other. Eight years after they first met backstage at a Broadway show, Chmerkovskiy and Murgatroyd couldn't be more in love.

"I thought you were a good -looking man... I mean, I have eyes," the blonde beauty admitted. "I was like, 'He's still hot, but he knows it.'"

"But he is the kindest, gentlest soul," she adorably added. "That's why I married him."

This Valentine's Day, Chmerkovskiy and Murgatroyd are offering fans the chance to buy two tickets for the Confidential Tour for the price of one, with the code"Be Mine." See more on the tour here.

